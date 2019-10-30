The American media should know better. The Washington Post, Bloomberg News, the Intelligencer and perhaps others wrote of ISIS leader Abu al-Baghdadi sympathetically.
He was described as an obscure academic, an austere religious scholar, a person who aimed for life as a professor of Islamic law. It was only U.S. action in Iraq that turned him into a militant, according to these media, for he was just a quiet guy, wearing wire-frame glasses, humble and reserved. He was praised by the media for having “a canny pragmatism as a leader.” One publication repeatedly referred to him as “Mr. Baghdadi.” One American suggested that he should have had a decent burial.
Trump, on the other hand, got smacked ‘longside his head for “dehumanizing” al-Baghdadi, for acting as if he enjoyed reporting the man’s death. Trump’s not alone in that; plenty of us rejoice in hearing of it. Perhaps we’re thinking about the journalists’ beheadings or the burial of them in the ground and then running tanks over their heads. Or perhaps the repeated raping of women captives or of the drowning in cages of Syrian captives or of the burning alive in a cage of a Jordanian downed pilot or of the mass beheadings of Christians.
We might not like Trump’s style, but we can applaud the secret operation’s result.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley