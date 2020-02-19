Today’s culture is pushing God out of our lives with increasing eagerness. We pass laws that legalize debased conduct that God disallows. We manifest God as an outdated idea. But denying God is nothing new. Satan planted this falsehood into the heads of Adam and Eve when he convinced Eve to eat of the Tree of Life to make her “equal” to God. Thus, original sin, a curse from the devil, became mankind’s constant companion. Throughout history Satan has ceaselessly tempted humans to seek pleasure in seductive allurement.
Today, we display a breathless impatience to eject God from our life. We seek riches but earn greed. We seek fun but earn boredom. We seek pleasure but earn grief. Jesus said: “The forces of hell will always assail the Church but will not prevail against it.”
Considering the glaring transparency of the misery resulting from our way of life, outside of God’s command, it is beyond comprehension that we continue to deny God, hoping for better outcomes. We cannot eject God from our lives and then recall Him to save us from the troubles we created for ourselves.
We cannot edit God’s commandments but must live by them. After all, living godly lives brings us happiness all throughout our earthly existence. Our eternal life is an extra bonus. We must maintain our heart to be God’s tabernacle.
Bruno Schadler, Green Valley