We sure do miss our GVR activities! We count ourselves lucky to quarantine in a beautiful place with mountain views and sunshine, and we have been taking advantage of the numerous hiking and walking paths, but we appreciate more than ever the quality that GVR added to our pre-quarantine lives.
The one bright spot has been the election of the four new directors to the board. I believe these people truly
intend to act the best interests of our community. They have made it clear that they have no desire to turn this into a destination resort; only to maintain and improve our facilities to meet the needs of the members. “Exceptional and affordable” is their stated mission.
We need, and now have, a board majority that will be ethical, nimble, capable and responsible.
In our last election a larger percentage-yet still less than half- of homeowners voted. We hope that more people will take an interest in the actions of the board. It matters.
Layne Cook Johnson, Green Valley