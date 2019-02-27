From your head down to your toes, we’ve got you covered.
We’re launching our third Green Valley Lecture Series in March, with five presentations by experts interested in your health.
The speakers take the stage at 10 a.m. every Saturday in March at the Community Performance and Art Center. Tickets are $25 for three of the sessions or all five for $40. You can buy them at our office or at the door.
We believe our commitment as a local news provider goes beyond delivering the headlines to your doorstep. Our mission is to make our community and your lives better, and this is one way we can do it.
Our previous Lecture Series speakers have addressed finances, travel, history and even the funeral industry. (Remember Ruth Bennett? She’s the industry expert who insists she puts the “fun” back into “funeral”!)
We have several great speakers coming up in March, including Tom Meisinger from Home Instead Senior Care, and Dr. Emil Annabi of the Pima Pain Center.
Tom and his wife, Nealy, have long wanted to build and improve the community through starting their own business.
Tom trusted Home Instead for his mom’s care, and wholeheartedly supported their mission of helping seniors age at home, where they could enjoy their independence, families and quality of life.
Owning a Home Instead Senior Care franchise has been a dream come true, he says. He’ll address options and talk about the trends in offering care to the elderly. You’ll love his approachable style and deep well of knowledge. Mostly, you’ll appreciate his passion to serve Green Valley through quality care and service.
Tom will launch our Green Valley Lecture Series on March 2.
Dr. Annabi served as Medical Director of Pain Management for the University of Arizona Medical Center for eight years before opening his first practice nearly five years ago.
He was glad for the university experience but thought it was time to go into the community and extend the reach of his talents.
He opened Pima Pain Center with a vision to treat his patients just as he would his own family.
“If there is one thing I can say to our patients and community, it is that my passion and the most rewarding feeling is to serve them to the best of my ability while treating everyone as my own Mother, Grandmother, Brother, Sister or Cousin,” he said. “I will never take the quality of patient care, trust and communication for granted.”
Pima Pain Center quickly grew to seven locations, including one in Green Valley.
Dr. Annabi is our March 9 speaker.
In a later column, I’ll outline the other contributors to our month-long series of lectures, including a six-person team from Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital that will update you on everything going on there, including expanded services, equipment and medical teams.
We hope you’ll see the value and importance of joining us for this lecture series dedicated to making your life as wonderful as it can be. I’ll look forward to seeing you there!