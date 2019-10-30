More than 10,000 votes in just two weeks. That’s what I’d call a big success.
Needless to say, the interest is high for our AZ19 Readers’ Pick, which applauds the region’s most popular businesses.
Who decided the winners? You did, in about 70 categories. We had them all, from retail to home, lifestyles to professional services.
We asked about your favorite beauty salon, golf course, mortgage company and pool cleaning service. We wanted to know who you turn to for dental work, financial advice or hospice care.
Then we wanted to know who gave the best customer service and which places were great to work for.
We wanted to know everything, and thousands of you responded.
Now we have a chance to celebrate the winner and runner-up in each category on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Come cheer on those who won your votes and your business. We’ll be announcing them at the event, in the newspaper and online.
We are excited and overwhelmed at the response to this year’s AZ19 Readers’ Pick. It’s been over a decade since this has been done in Green Valley and Sahuarita, and we’re glad to shine the spotlight on the best of the best. Congratulations to all who were nominated. This is a wonderful environment to own a business with strong local support. We saw it in the voting!
Come Join us!
Now it’s time to honor the winners, and you can join us. The event, which includes a buffet, is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Desert Diamond Casino. You can purchase tickets at the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce or at our newspaper office for $35 each, or $30 each for a table of six or more.
A portion of the proceeds goes to Newspapers in Education, a national cooperative effort between schools and media companies to promote the use of newspapers as an educational resource.
We hope to see you there to celebrate our local businesses!
— Dru Sanchez, publisher