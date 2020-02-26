We struck a nerve two years ago when we unveiled AZ19 Region Most Influential People. It recognized the people who hold our communities together, whether high profile or not.
We honored business owners, coaches, mentors, moms and dads — anybody who made a difference from Nogales to Sahuarita.
Both years, we packed the room and have seen substantial growth, and we look forward to doing it again this fall.
But before then, we’re expanding the idea, and are now looking for AZ19 Influential Youths.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian’s names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. (Yes, you can nominate yourself or a family member.) Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths — what do they do that makes them such a terrific addition to our community? We’re looking for ages kindergarten through senior year of high school.
We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is March 29.
Send your nominations to me, publisher Dru Sanchez, at:dsanchez@gvnews.com.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday kids who make others’ lives better.
We’ll honor the winners at a breakfast May 9; tickets will go on sale April 15, and everybody is invited to celebrate the people whose influence make us a better community. Chambers of Commerce in Green Valley, Tubac and Nogales are helping out with the voting, and we have sponsorships available — I can answer any of those questions.
— DrU Sanchez, publisher