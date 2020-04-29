Howdy, NABUR!
OK, that’s a goofy opening, but it’s been a long week — I invited more than 400 people over and they all accepted.
Don’t worry, we’re social distancing.
That’s about the number of readers who’ve joined NABUR, a social media site conjured up and operated by the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun. It launched Monday, and we created it for you. It stands for Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect.
How is it different than NextDoor.com or Facebook? It’s moderated by journalists, and that’s not code for “censored.”
It simply means you’ll be walking away with answers and facts, not speculation or rumor. We share stories we’re working on, look into topics that interest you and try to answer any questions you have — one person wanted to know about the wild turkeys showing up in Green Valley.
We’ve shared a lot of stories from our archives that answer questions, have made phone calls for you and are culling story ideas from the comments.
But we don’t overwhelm the site — it’s yours, to talk to each other on topics that range from GVR to the 2020 election, public safety to fun things to do — and we’ll add more as we see interest (we take requests!).
We also have our calendar listings on NABUR along with classified ads. Go and look, there are dozens of them.
Moving forward
What else do we have? A few minor growing pains.
When you launch a big project the same week as a national debate over whether to reopen the country during a pandemic, you get lots of people weighing in. Some of it’s been rough.
We’re working to encourage some of our more vocal commenters to share their thoughts in a more constructive way. (How’s that for putting it diplomatically?)
The reason is simple: We don’t want the occasional insult to drown out intelligent conversation — and there’s a lot of the latter to be had.
Bonus if you’re in Green Valley: We have special forums reserved for each neighborhood (if yours isn’t there, we’ll get it done).
NABUR is a big win for our community and holds a lot of potential. It offers immediate feedback and conversation on critical issues or simply fun things to do (we’re considering adding birding and gardening forums). It’s not all heavy. It’s just us — who we are, what makes us tick. It’s all free, too.
We hope you’ll join us on NABUR and cruise around the site and find a place you can call home. We’re tweaking here and there and plan to get some of you involved in deeper ways in coming weeks.
Our company owns 25 papers in 11 states, and NABUR has been rolled out in two markets — here and in Wenatchee, Washington. It’s the result of a Google News Initiative funding we were given in 2019.
I’m grateful for the feedback and interaction during Week One, and know we’ll only grow stronger in the months to come.
Interested in joining? Go to www.gvnews.com/nabur.
See you there, NABUR! (groan…)
— Dan Shearer