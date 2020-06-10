I’ve never really understood people who climb steep mountains or run any farther than they have to. Then Jonathan Mosher walks into my office and I have to blurt that out.
He’s one of three Democrats running for Pima County Attorney. Last September, he ran a 100-mile ultra-marathon (Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon) and a few years earlier scaled El Capitan at Yosemite. And he liked it.
How does a guy like this get into law school?
My biases aside, it was good to see Mosher is well-rounded (and he has since given up climbing big things).
He’s been an attorney for 25 years and a prosecutor for the past 15 in Pima County. He has racked up a lot of awards and, until he took a leave of absence in January to run for office, was Chief Criminal Deputy of the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
You might not recognize the name, but Mosher (sounds kind of like Mozier) has successfully prosecuted a lot of high-profile Southern Arizona cases, including a fire captain convicted in 2017 of three murders; a Vail man who killed his stepdaughter in 2017; and a UA track coach who assaulted a track athlete in 2018. A couple of his cases have made national TV crime shows.
He said in a May 31 debate that he’d have charged the Minneapolis police officer with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of George Floyd.
While a lot of people think that would be tough to prove, Mosher says, “Intent can be inferred from the circumstances.”
He’s hard on criminals, but he doesn’t think that’s the way to go with all of them.
Mosher is a big proponent of Pima County’s DTAP program (Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison) for drug offenders and says it should be expanded.
He doesn’t favor prison for low-level drug offenses. If diversion fails, DTAP is another opportunity to deal with addiction in a residential setting. But that’s the end of the line. So he’d like to start at the beginning, which the county is looking into.
It’s called pre-charge diversion, where “instead of being on the chain gang and going through the process… you go to a court hearing where there are treatment providers. You get assigned by a judge into different treatment programs.”
The County Attorney’s Office would look at pre-charge diversion for second-time offenders. Mosher would allow it beyond that — a comprehensive program that involves escalating sanctions with each offense, though not necessarily more and more prison. It could be four to six days in jail — an interruption, he calls it.
“If you want to fight addiction, locking people up in prison is not the answer,” he says.
It costs more than $30,000 a year to keep somebody in prison and 97 percent will get no drug treatment — what he calls a major failure by the Department of Corrections. Mosher says 70 percent will reoffend within three years.
He says County Attorney Barbara LaWall “has been innovative for her time” and has a statewide reputation for it. “I want to be innovative for mine.”
Beyond drugs and violent offenders, he has plans for crimes that touch more of us in Green Valley.
Mosher believes agencies working together can beat back scammers. He’d like to have an identified prosecutor handling it, and continue with the strong work he says the county has done on financial crimes. But it’ll take collaboration with state and federal law enforcement to ensure everybody’s making it a priority and sharing information.
He believes prevention is tied to education.
“We can swing into action on this the day I’m elected” — videos, public service announcements about risks and scams, etc.
But, he grants, “I think we could be doing more on those type of cases.”
What would help? Get the drug cases out of the way, “put them in a pre-charge diversion program” and free up staff to work on a task force against scams.
Mosher came to the the county from a “high-paying private practice,” and grants Pima County has “the lowest-paid prosecutors in Arizona.”
“Thats pretty embarrassing given we’re the second most populated metro area in the state.”
He said a lot of attorneys come to the county with student loans and childcare bills, which eventually drives them into other jobs.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to compete with what the federal government pays. But what we can compete with is that our jobs are much more interesting. If you really want to make a difference in our community, our office is the place to work.”
He says morale isn’t an issue but turnover is. He’ll push for raises by “figuring out every single efficiency there is in that office.”
(Find out more at Mosher2020.com)
— Dan Shearer