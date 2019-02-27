According to the state Department of Water Resources, Arizona and the entire Colorado River system have been experiencing severe drought conditions since the late 1990s.
Seventeen of the 18 hottest years ever recorded have occurred since 2001. Climate change is real, and according to recent governmental and international reports, it is only going to get worse. We need to take action to reverse this trend.
There was a bipartisan bill, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced in both houses of Congress last session that offers a way to do just that.
This bill puts a fee on carbon-based fuels as they are extracted from the earth or imported. The fee increases each year. All the money collected, minus small administrative costs, is divided into equal shares and returned by check or direct deposit to every household in America. There is a border adjustment included in the bill to protect American businesses.
This bill will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. It will grow the economy by putting money directly into people’s pockets and creating 2.1 million additional jobs over the next 10 years. It is bipartisan and revenue-neutral.
For details of the bill, go to energyinnovatitingonact.org. I am asking constituents of Arizona congressional Districts 2 and 3 to contact their senators.
David Dunham, Tubac