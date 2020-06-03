When Martha from Green Valley contacted my office, she hadn’t yet received her economic relief payment promised by the federal government. Confusing announcements from government agencies had left her unsure what to do.
Stanley and Leslie from Tucson also contacted my team with similar challenges, facing delays and mismanagement while trying to access critical support.
Fortunately, my team and I have experience fixing problems for Arizonans and we helped ensure Martha, Stanley, and Leslie received their payments.
Pima County residents made tough choices over the past few months — staying home and social distancing to prevent our health systems from being overwhelmed by the spread of coronavirus.
The federal government acted to support everyday families, small businesses, and local governments — but too many Arizonans hit roadblocks accessing that critical support because of bureaucratic bungling.
If you are a small business owner struggling to access a Paycheck Protection Program loan, or a health provider working to get personal protective equipment, or a furloughed worker attempting to apply for unemployment insurance, we can help. Contact me at casework@sinema.senate.gov or 602-598-7327.
In Pima County, my team of social workers and I have helped Arizonans access crucial federal support. In addition to help with economic relief payments and unemployment insurance, we worked with federal agencies to help local small business owners — like Cathleen, an independent contractor in Marana, and FSS Filters, Prestige Truck & Auto, and Hamilton Distillers in Tucson — access Paycheck Protection loans and stay in business.
It is the duty of elected leaders to listen to, and get results for, the people we serve. That should be our mission every single day, and is especially crucial in public crises like the coronavirus pandemic.
As a social worker, I’ve set up my Senate office to be responsive and effective at getting results for our state.
That’s why, when this public health crisis began, I doubled the number of my casework staff working in Arizona to solve problems for everyday Arizonans — and it’s why I hold weekly calls to get direct feedback from business owners, mayors, health providers, and nonprofit leaders across the state.
Listening to you is how I solve problems for Arizona. That’s how we successfully secured $6.4 million in critical Advanced Medicare payments for Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital — a first step as I continue to push for more relief for our rural hospitals and health care centers.
Over the coming weeks, I will continue listening to Arizonans and working across the aisle to ensure the federal government meets its obligations to our state - supporting efforts to track infections and slow the spread of coronavirus, expanding access to personal protective equipment, and providing crucial resources to cities and counties with fewer than 500,000 residents.
In the meantime, please contact my team and I if you need help. My job is to solve problems and get things done for you, and I pledge to keep doing so every day.
Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, is the senior U.S. senator from Arizona.