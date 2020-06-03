“Life experience, family shaped SHS valedictorian,” May 27. Tristan Lewis was president of the National Honor Society, not student body.
Most Popular
-
Curfew: What you need to know, and Sahuarita's response
-
White Elephant Parade canceled; thrift store reopening considered
-
Fire burns building used for storage in Green Valley
-
Free COVID testing in Green Valley
-
More than 700 get COVID-19 antibody tests in Green Valley
-
Meandering the Mesquite: AFTER THE GUNFIGHT — Citizens of Tombstone
-
AG's office won't investigate county decision, but it's not over yet
-
GV Gardeners: Delightfully different desert plants
-
Fourth of July, summer programs, etc: Here's summer in Sahuarita
-
Tubac is slowly reopening with safety in mind
- Ducey press conference: Elective surgery OK'd; info on reopening economy
- First Pima County resident diagnosed with coronavirus; events canceled
- Three apprehended after suspects run into neighborhood
- Puerto Rico resident, former SUSD student, tied to online threat
- Police: Man drives vehicle into lake