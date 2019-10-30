The six committees involved in the impeachment inquiry are the committees on Financial Services, the Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means. There are at least 45 Republican members of Congress serving on those committees. To the best of my knowledge, none of them have missed a hearing.
So why are they holding these hearings in “secret”? They’re not secret. The reason is to prevent the witnesses from synchronizing their respective testimonies. Prosecutors do this routinely. All of this will be made public in due time.
Robert Epstein, Green Valley