Is it any wonder that some of our political leaders (and apparently a significant minority of our citizens) are ignorant of the meaning of freedom and liberty? For the last 45 or 50 years, civics has been absent from public school curriculums.
Our freedoms are only possible when there is widespread cooperation in our communities. When behavior threatens the well-being of others, it ceases to be liberty and becomes license. It is time to start educating young people in how to be good citizens in a liberal democracy. Maybe then fewer people will fall for the current specious ideas about the nature of freedom.
Jack Burks, Green Valley