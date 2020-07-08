Some residents of the Town of Sahuarita have a reply for Thao Tiedt, president of the Green Valley Council: “Butt Out.” (“GVC, Sahuarita mayor at odds over masks,” June 28.)
Since America is not a dictatorship, covering your face and mask-wearing thus far has been left up to the individual. Understanding the efficacy and mitigating factors of each method is crucial to making an educated decision regarding donning a face mask of any kind. Having the liberty to choose what we put on our bodies is something many Americans value.
When our fine mayor, Tom Murphy, defers to the state of Arizona guidance, rather than the three Pima County liberal supervisor “gods” (the vote was 3-2), she throw accusations at him, saying the decision rests on him, with respect to the town “flexing its political muscle.”
The fact is, Mayor Murphy and the town have made the decision to side with freedom and liberty. Each person, each business owner can decide what they want to do. And we don’t need Pima County, nor GVC, to direct us!
Don Woolley, Sahuarita