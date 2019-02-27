Can we protect our own country from illegal people? We do have laws to follow for people to come in legally - a wall could slow down entrance of people so they could be interviewed and background checked for criminal activity. Sanctuary cities are a bad idea. Removing the protection for U.S. Citizens from the police and immigration authorities does not follow our laws.
If our government would stop sending money overseas to countries that don’t even like us, there would be enough to pay for border security.
If Peolsi is so against a wall, why does she have one around her house?
Naomi Mutter, Green Valley