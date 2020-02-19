Growing up in the 1950s, we were taught that members of Congress were to be emulated. They were the most respected, believable and trusted of all Americans. They had our best interests at heart and actually strove to make America a better place to live.
But in 2020, according to retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, Congress now has an approval rating less than used-car salesmen. What happened?
Congress now includes male and female pathological liars, drunks, anti-Semites, drug abusers, sexual deviates, those with mental instabilities and racists. How did these members ever pass a background check to obtain security clearances? All of us who have ever had a security clearance went through a rigorous and thorough check into our backgrounds before a clearance ever was granted. So how could so many problem people get into Congress?
The answer is they do not need to have background checks. They do not need top secret clearances. Senators and representatives by virtue of their positions under the Constitution are deemed trustworthy to see sensitive documents. They do need to swear an oath of secrecy though. Even though that doesn’t make me feel any better, it surely does explain a whole lot about the Congressional makeup.
Thomas Chandler, Green Valley