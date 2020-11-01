Born Sept. 29, 1930 in Highland Park, IL, deceased Feb. 22, 2020. She became ill while vacationing in the Midwest while visiting family.
Rosemary was raised in Winnetka, Il, a suburb of Chicago. She graduated New Trier High School in Winnetka Class of 1948, graduated Indiana State Teacher's College in Terre Haute, IN with both a bachelor's degree & master's degree of science in Music Education. She continued to pursue her education later in life and received a degree in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, and at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point studied the Suzuki music method and used this method to teach her many violin and piano students. She also received the education and training to become a Real Estate Agent while living in AZ.
During her lifetime she lived in many places: Winnetka and Glencoe, IL; Knox and Hamlet, IN; Colleyville and Bedford, TX; Hayward, WI; and Green Valley, AZ two times.
Rosemary was a talented musician, she played the piano, organ and violin. She used her education and musical skills as a school music teacher in several schools, private music teacher, church musician and choir director in several churches, and she played her violin in many different orchestras and symphonies.
She was married for 50 years to Ralph Garrison Lotter. She is survived by her daughters Barbara and Cynthia, and sons Bruce, David, Dean and Steven, and predeceased by her husband Ralph, son Carl and daughter Sarah.
A memorial service will be held at her church, the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, AZ, on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the church's website and will also be online for several days after the service. Memorial donations in her name can be made to The Animal League of Green Valley, where she used to love visiting the cats and dogs that were there.