Roger L. Minor, saved by grace, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 7, 2020.
Roger was born and raised in Sioux Falls, SD, where his family owned and operated the Miller Funeral Home since 1900. He attended Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Law and Juris Doctor. He practiced law for over 40 years as an Estate Planner. In 1991 he merged his practice and became part of "Kavesh, Minor & Otis" until 1995.
Roger tried to retire twice, once when he moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1995 and then to Sahuarita, AZ in 2003. He worked with the local Sahuarita Police Department and served on the town council of Sahuarita. He was active in his church. An avid Dodger & USC fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Minor, parents Glendon L. and Blanch Martha Minor, and brother Donald Minor. He is survived by daughters Martha (Blaine), Dawn Pierson, son Stephen Minor and grandchildren Andrew and Cory Blaine and Marci Shannon.
Memorial Service will be at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, AZ Oct. 24 at 11 am. Online streaming will be available.