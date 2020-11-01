MICHAEL EMMETT COOK

Mike Cook, 71, passed away suddenly on Oct. 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband to his new wife, Magda Maffezzoli-Cook, and the proud father of Kellie Wycoff, Carrie Droz, and Michael (Jeanine) Cook. He was a loving grandfather to Devon Droz and “the triplets” Alec, Lauren, and Nicole Wycoff. Mike was the eldest son of Donald and Lorraine Cook. He is preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings: Sally, Rob, and Rick. He is survived by his other four siblings: Susan, Dave, Joe, and Dan.
Mike was born and raised in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He graduated from Utica High School, attended Bowling Green University in Ohio, and served his country in Vietnam as a Marine.
After 20 years of successful business in the bowling industry in Michigan, Mike came to Green Valley in 1990 when he purchased and operated Green Valley Lanes. Mike helped to contribute to the community through his business, fundraisers, his involvement with the Green Valley Chamber of Commerce, and being a volunteer probation officer with the Pima County Juvenile Court.
Aside from bowling, golf was another passion that brought Mike joy. In fact, he was still working part-time at San Ignacio Golf Club up until the day he passed.
Mike was enthusiastic and always wanted to bring happiness to others through a kind word or action. His favorite thing to do was to make someone else feel special each day.
A Rosary Service and Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 15440 S Santa Rita Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85629.