Matthew Alan Parks, 21, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on July 14, 2020 as a result of an auto accident. Matthew was born in Tucson, AZ on Nov. 3, 1998; however, he grew up mainly in Sahuarita, AZ, where he graduated from Walden Grove High School in 2017.
Matthew excelled in everything he did. He had a passion for soccer which began at the age of 6. Matthew was co-captain of his varsity soccer team and loved the camaraderie between himself and fellow teammates.
Matthew had a kindness about him that touched everyone he met. Matthew was very nurturing and protective of his younger brother, Ashton. He would let Ashton tag along almost everywhere he went. The two boys were not only brothers, but best friends.
Matthew was currently working as a sales associate for Jim Click Auto Mall. He enjoyed his work and made many new friends there.
Even in death, Matthew's legacy continues. Matthew was an organ donor and he gave the ultimate gift … the gift of life. His selfless generosity saved five lives!
Matthew is survived by his parents Michael and Jennifer; brother Ashton; sister Dhaevis; Grandma and Papa Susan and Brian Ball; Great-Grandma Jane Beard; grandparents Jim and Catherine Swayze; aunts Shannon Parks and Jessica Swayze; numerous cousins, aunts and Uncle Richie; and, of course, "The Hot Boyz." Matthew was loved and cherished by his entire family.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to The Matthew Parks Memorial Trust.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/matthew-parks-memorial-trust?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pima County Fairgrounds on July 27, 2020 at 7 pm. This will be an in-car service.