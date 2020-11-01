10/14/1947 to 10/20/2020
Kim L. Kessing, 73, of Green Valley, passed into Jesus’ arms on Oct. 20, 2020. She died suddenly at home, leaving behind her loving husband of 34 yrs, Russell F. Kessing. She also leaves sister Carla Waggoner (Robert), daughter Jodie Carlson (David), grandsons Michial Teufel and Cody Carlson, all of Akron, OH, and stepdaughter Rose Kessing of Zanesville, OH.
Kim lived in Akron, OH until moving to Green Valley in 1996 and was predeceased by parents Walter and Ellen Teufel of PA, Uncle Clifford and Aunt June Teufel of Green Valley, daughter Tonya Teufel, and son Michial Teufel, of Akron.
Kim was an avid quilter and was fond of antiques and collectibles and was known for her many hats. She was a lover of pets, particularly enjoyed rescuing dogs and cats. She was a former volunteer at Church of the Holy Spirit in Akron, at the White Elephant and at St. Francis in-the-Valley Church Nursery in Green Valley, and was a former Eastern Star member.
Kim was a member and occasional volunteer at Southern Arizona Community Church, Green Valley, where a memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, please gift Southern Arizona Community Church, Tucson Catholic Community Services Meals on Wheels program, or American Cancer Society.