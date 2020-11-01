GAIL L. McGUIRE

Gail passed away Oct. 24, 2020. She was born in Portland, Maine and lived there until 1971 when she moved to Guthrie, Okla. to attend a trade school, where she met and married Herbert McGuire. They had a son, Harold.
After Herb's death, she moved to Oklahoma City and lived there until 2002 when she moved Wickenburg, AZ, with her son. She remained there until her death.
Gail passed away peacefully at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Hospice Care. She will be lovingly remembered by her sunny disposition and loving nature.
She was predeceased by her brothers Michael Shane and Thomas Shane, and special niece Lori Shane. Gail is survived by her parents Harold and Lois Shane of Green Valley, AZ; sister Karen Hanscom; nieces Amy MacEachen, Angella Hanscom, Ashley Shane, Haily Shane; nephew Benjamin Shane; and several grandchildren.
Burial will take place in Maine at a future date.