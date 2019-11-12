Eleanor Beth Wardle (Dankowsky) Riggs, 76, of Sahuarita, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. She was born at home in Washington, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 30, 1943, to F. Laban Wardle and Laura Virginia Keenan.
Eleanor was raised in Pennsylvania and was a 1961 graduate of Trinity High School.
Her first marriage to Roger D. Dankowsky gave her daughters Kimberly Beth and Kathy Lynn.
In 1970, Eleanor and the girls moved to Tucson, where she met and married Walter D. Riggs on May 24, 1973. This marriage gave her another daughter Keri Anne and her only son, Kenneth Walter.
Walt and Eleanor spent their entire married life raising their children in Southern Arizona with a brief exception to buy a cabin and moved to Payson, Arizona. During their time in Tucson, Eleanor spent 10 years with Rincon Bobby Sox Softball serving as a board member and manager.
Shortly after their return from Payson, they bought a home in Sahuarita that still remains.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, F. Laban Wardle and Laura Virginia Keenan, and husband, Walter D. Riggs.
Eleanor is survived by her brother, Robert William Wardle (Chiquita); her children, Kimberly Beth Friesen, Kathy Lynn Pyle, Keri Anne Smith (Joe) and Kenneth Walter Riggs; her grandchildren, Kyle Brandon Slouha, Ryan Evan Slouha, Peyton Lynn Clay (Zeke), Walter Donald Riggs II, Jackson Donald Smith and Baron Joseph Smith; and one great-grandchild, Aidan Alexander Slouha.
The family will have a private service at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley.