Edna M. Manahan passed peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 in Byers, Colorado at the age of 97.
Edna was born on June, 2 1923 in London, England, the daughter of Harry and Lena Rudlin.
Edna married John Manahan of Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 12, 1942
in London, England. John and Edna met during WWII. John and Edna had four children: John, Penelope, James and Christopher.
Edna’s passing was preceded by her husband John (2001) and daughter Penelope (2016). Edna is survived by nephews and nieces abroad, daughter-in-laws Shelly and Vicki; grandchildren Jill, Erin, Brandon, Heather, Courtney, Morgan and Cameron, and 8 great-grandchildren
No funeral services to be held.