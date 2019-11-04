Cody Allen Roy Gentry, 22, passed away unexpectedly October 28, 2019, at his home in Sahuarita, AZ. He was born January 28, 1997, in Bremerton, WA, to Christina Gentry and Philip (Pip) Maasen and moved to Arizona in 2008. He attended local schools, graduating from Sahuarita High School in 2016.
Cody is survived by his momma Chrissy and maternal grandparents Mary and Curt Gentry of Green Valley. He is survived by family in Washington state; father Pip and stepmother Anita of Kent, stepfather Mark Valentine of Port Orchard, five brothers and sisters, and paternal grandparents. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as countless friends.
Cody was an organ donor. Please come to share the laughter and memories of the Cody we all knew and loved at the celebration of his life from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Sahuarita Lake Park amphitheater, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita, AZ 85629.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christina Gentry c/o Mary & Curt Gentry, 2224 N. Avenida del Petalo, Green Valley, AZ 85614.