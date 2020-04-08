CHARLES EDWARD BRISTOW JR.

Charles (Chip) Edward Bristow Jr. of Sahuarita, Arizona passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.
Charles (Chip) was born on Jan. 6, 1961 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Charles (Buddy) and Virginia (Ginger) Bristow.
Chip was an amazing force in this world and it showed in every aspect of his life. Chip was the kind of man that never met a stranger and could make anyone smile. If there was something he could do to help someone he would do everything he could and he tried to instill that lifestyle on his three children.
He is survived by his children, Ryan and his wife Lela, Dallas, Karli and her husband Tyler; grandchildren, Taelyn, Maddax, Brei, and Kye; siblings and their spouses; Mark and Julie, Brian and Amy, Robin and Greg. Chip was also a very proud uncle to so many amazing nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.