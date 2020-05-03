Barbara Lee Hird, 87, of Green Valley Arizona, passed away at her home on April 21, 2020.
Barbara was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Keiser, her husband Thomas Hird, her son Mark Ranney, her son-in-law Abdulla Fattah and ex-husband Dale Ranney. Barbara is survived by her son Wesley Ranney, daughters Susan Fattah and Janet Carpenter, her son-in-law Allen Carpenter (all from Sacramento, California) and her longtime friend and business associate Mary Beth Sabatina of Amado, Arizona, as well as many step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a private person who did not wish to have any services.