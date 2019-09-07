The Red Wolves dominated the Pusch Ridge Lions Friday night, winning 27-0, and they have junior Stephen Brower's 258 rushing yards to thank.
Brower, a player who's not very talkative, according to his teammates, attributed his yardage to the offensive line creating holes for him.
"It feels good, I'm just really banged up," Brower said.
Friday night's game, which was also Walden Grove High School's homecoming, came on the heels of last week's 56-0 win over Flowing Wells High School.
The Red Wolves also had 88 passing yards from senior Alex Lopez, who completed 10 of 16.
Although the Red Wolves racked up big yardage, the game was plagued with penalties.
One notable penalty that caught a lot of attention was the second warning for the sideline to move back to give space to the refs. It cost the Red Wolves five yards in the second half.
After the game, the teams came together for a prayer and head coach Corey Noble left the players with heartfelt words.
"Be smart and make smart decisions," he said. "I love you guys too much to get that call tonight. Be safe."