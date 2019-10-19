It was expected to be a tense fight and both teams delivered.
Walden Grove and Pueblo remained scoreless during the first half of Friday night's game and were tied at 13 at the half, but in the end the Red Wolves walked away with a 34-13 win.
Walden Grove's record now stands at to 7-1.
"We got a game next week, but we ain't worried about that just yet," Coach Corey Noble said. "We're going to enjoy this for a few days."
Senior Alex Lopez finished the game with 168 yards passing and 161 on the ground. Senior Rick Avelar finished with seven solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles.
"I give everything to our D-line," Avelar said. "Also my linebacker [Sebastian] Adamski. Wish I played with him all four years."
The win against Pueblo means the Red Wolves are now seeded as No. 1.
Next week the team readies to face Amphitheater High School at home. However, like Noble said, they're going to enjoy this for a few days.
"This is one of the best games we've had all year," Senior Jordan Lopez said. "We just went out there and did what the Red Wolves do and finish."