Walden Grove High School is staging “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Performances are 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Jan. 10-11) at the district auditorium (not the school). Tickets are $5.
The play follows the story of Christopher, a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at math but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he discovers his neighbor's dog, Wellington, dead he embarks on a quest to solve the mystery. Best for middle school or older because of sensitive topics.
We talked to one of the actors: