A team of divers was able to retrieve a 2007 Chevrolet Impala from Sahuarita Lake Friday afternoon, 12 hours after it ended up in eight feet of water.
According to Sahuarita Police, dispatchers started receiving calls about 12:30 a.m. reporting a soaking-wet man knocking on doors asking for help because he had car problems.
The man, identified as Riley Johnson, apparently drove his vehicle down the boat launch and into the water at the north end of the 10-acre lake, police said.
When officers arrived, they could see a bit of the trunk and roof, but the car later became fully engulfed, said Chief John Noland.
Divers with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association came to the scene to verify no one else was in the car and to make sure it was safe to hook up to a tow truck.
Watch the retrieval video: https://bit.ly/2nY0vk1
Noland, Sahuarita City Manager Kelly Udall and town prosecutor Rona Kreamer were all on hand as the car was towed to shore. A large group of residents also watched.
The car sank to eight feet; at its deepest point it is 12 feet.
Sgt. Michael Falquez said Arizona Game and Fish representatives said they have "no significant environmental concerns" about the lake as a result of the incident.
Johnson was cited at the scene and released from custody.
Officials said they believe it's the first time a car has ended up in the lake.