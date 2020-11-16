Sahuarita High School will play Tanque Verde at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
The replacement game was arranged after the Douglas Unified School District cancelled all of its sports because of spiking COVID-19 numbers, according to DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego.
The game with SHS was scheduled to take place at Douglas High School.
Sahuarita missed Week 1 of the season after Nogales canceled for the same reason. They have played two games this season.
Competitive winter sports may also be put on hold statewide.
During its Monday Executive Board meeting, the Arizona Interscholastic Association recommended the board postpone the start of the winter sports season until January.
AIA Executive Director David Hines will meet with health and education leaders in the state this week to discuss rising infection and positivity rates.
The board approved the recommendation but will still need a final vote at a follow-up meeting. As of now, districts that began some of their winter sports practice on the permissible start date of Nov. 9, like SUSD, may continue to practice.
Winter sports include basketball, wrestling and soccer.
Walden Grove football plays Pueblo away on Friday.