Sahuarita police said a father killed his 10-year-old son in a murder-suicide Thursday in Rancho Sahuarita.
Steven Hatch, 49, of Tucson shot 10-year-old Caleb Hatch of Sahuarita then turned the gun on himself, police said. They released no other details, including a motive, and would not say whether a note was left.
Police were called to a home in the 700 block of West Vuelta Granadina in central Rancho Sahuarita about 9:25 a.m. Police said detectives served several search warrants in the hours that followed at different locations “that resulted in gathering significant evidence.”
Caleb Hatch attended school in Sahuarita until the end of 2017, according to a spokesman for the Sahuarita Unified School District. Officials don’t believe he had siblings in the district and were making sure officials at every school had information and knew where to refer to people who might need resources.
Steven Hatch was active on Facebook, and often posted about his son.
On Wednesday morning, he wrote, “In my life I’ve always wanted to say something to someone but waited for the right time. Sometimes that time is never. I’ve lost a couple of people over the years who have helped me out in life and now all I can do hoping they listen. You know who you are, thank you from the bottom of my heart!”
A couple of hours later he made a brief post saying he was playing golf at Starr Pass Golf Club in Tucson.
That evening, he posted that he and Caleb had dinner from a Chinese restaurant in Tucson.
Kevin Duke, who now lives in Texas, said he played golf with Steven Hatch “dozens of times.”
“I’m extraordinarily shocked and saddened by the news because I know how much he loved that kid,” Duke said. “They were together all the time.”
He said Steve Hatch didn’t talk about his personal life but Duke was aware he’d gone through a divorce recently.
Duke called Caleb Hatch “a little golf prodigy,” and said his father would often take him to Phoenix for tournaments.
“Every time he came to the golf course his son was with him,” he said.
USA Today published a photo earlier this year of Caleb having a selfie taken with Arizona Cardinals player Patrick Peterson at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am golf tournamen in Scottsdale.
Sahuarita Police said investigation is onging; they ask anyone with information to call 911, or the SPD tip line at 520-445-7847.