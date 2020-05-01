The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all town services and facilities May 8, including parks and restrooms.
That includes all counter services at Town Hall such as those conducted in the main lobby, town clerk office; planning and building lobby; and Anamax Recreation Center, although recreational programming may be delayed, according to town officials.
Town employees will be required to observe social distancing and follow CDC guidelines, and those in direct contact with the public will wear a protective mask until further notice.
Public park amenities in Sahuarita will reopen with the institution of additional cleaning protocols for public common areas such as playground equipment and restrooms.
The May 11 council meeting will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers and is open to the public. More info: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/