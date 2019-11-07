Three held
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy walks the scene Thursday night in Sahuarita.

 Sahuarita Sun

Sahuarita Police, Border Patrol agents and Pima County Sheriff's deputies swarmed a neighborhood in southern Sahuarita Thursday evening and apprehended three people suspected of hauling drugs.

A Sheriff's spokesman said a vehicle was stopped on  Interstate 19 and three people bailed out and ran into the La Joya Verde neighborhood near Abrego Drive and Calle Vivaz.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter were on the scene about 10 p.m. The suspects were apprehended and nobody was injured, according to a Sheriff's spokesman.

RETURN LATER FOR MORE DETAILS

