Sahuarita Police, Border Patrol agents and Pima County Sheriff's deputies swarmed a neighborhood in southern Sahuarita Thursday evening and apprehended three people suspected of hauling drugs.
A Sheriff's spokesman said a vehicle was stopped on Interstate 19 and three people bailed out and ran into the La Joya Verde neighborhood near Abrego Drive and Calle Vivaz.
At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter were on the scene about 10 p.m. The suspects were apprehended and nobody was injured, according to a Sheriff's spokesman.
