In order to use the four C’s about which I have recently written, children need to know how to read. Parents who read grow children who read, but what if you are not a parent who likes to read?
Reading is a skill you can develop at any age. There has been so much research to help people of all ages learn how to read. Reading is a necessary skill from being able to read signs to reading instructions for how to take medicine. You read to learn how to make things work or how to make a meal. You must take the time to help your children learn to read.
If you have toddlers, you can read rhyming books and play rhyming games with them. If your children are in kindergarten or first grade, you can help them learn the alphabet and sounds of letters; you can help them sound out words. You can help them know words by talking to them and using words to name things and describe what things are for or what they do.
Even if you are not a reading parent, you can go to the library to check out books that have no words, few words, color words, action words that you and your children can learn together. You can help your children learn the value of printed words by letting them see you read and write.
There are other ways you can help. By reading a story or book over and over, you encourage them to want to read it by themselves. By hearing you read repeatedly, or listen to an audio recording of a book, trains their ears to hear the rhythm and expression of language. Such strategies improve reading fluency, expand vocabulary, and increase your children’s confidence … and maybe your own.
Your children in grades 2 through 5 should read accurately with understanding and expression. They should be allowed to choose their own reading material and even to repeat reading a story or book they have already read.
Your children need to learn to read proficiently by third grade. If they are still struggling to read, there is a good chance they will drop out of school later. Your children who are struggling to read may have anxiety and depression linked to shame and the stigma around not knowing how to read. Children in third through 12th grade should learn Latin and Greek roots of words to better understand and expand their vocabulary.
There are websites to help you learn together. Anna Geiger (https://themeasuredmom.com) and Becky Spence (https://thisreadingmama.com) have many ways you can practice necessary tools for helping your primary children learn to read. Edutopia.com/6-elementary-reading-strategies-that-really-work provides additional strategies to help.
Learning Ally (https://learningally.org) is a nonprofit focused on K-12 struggling readers by providing human-read audiobooks. Learning Ally has certain requirements that you can easily meet for your children to have this kind of help.
Reading is a lifelong skill across anything you do, anywhere you go.
— Alexa Sorden,
principal and literacy coach
