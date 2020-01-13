SHS soccer
The Sahuarita High Mustangs girls soccer season began with two wins — a 9-0 victory against Empire High School on Jan. 8. and another on Friday, 8-1, against Nogales High School.
The Mustangs took an early lead against Empire with a goal by Lina Bracamonte and an assist from Rienna Espinoza. Sam Wright had four goals and an assist, Bracamonte had three goals and an assist and Emma Burgos and Ariana Robles each added a goal. Alexia Irigoyen had two assists. Mari Acosta, Rylee Arrington and Apple Otero-Morales each had one assist. Hayle Salcido and Mireya Colorado shared goalkeeping for the final shutout win.
On Friday, the Mustangs went to tangle with the Apaches in Nogales. Alexia Irigoyen took a back pass from Bracamonte and drilled it passed the goalkeeper and into the net. Rylee Arrington then scored on a pass from Wright and Bracamonte scored with an assist by Arrington.
Wright got her own goal on a pass from Bracamonte. Bracamonte then scored with an assist by Wright. Nogales put one into the net on a corner kick, but SHS led the game, 5-1, at halftime. In the second half, the Mustangs kept scoring — Wright from Mari Acosta, Wright from Arrington and Irigoyen from Emma Burgos. Salcido made four saves in goal and picked up the victory.
The SHS boys soccer team had another undefeated week with two wins in the Freedom Games against non-conference Empire High School and Nogales High School.
SHS beat Empire 2-1 in overtime with Gustavo Leon, assisted by Chris Guzman, scoring first. Carlos Lopez scored in overtime with another assist from Guzman.
SHS did even better against Nogales, picking up their second win, 3-1. Estevan Pickett scored first with an assist from Lopez. Guzman scored twice, with one goal being a penalty kick earned by Jonah Ramos.
SHS Basketball
It's been a tough January for the SHS girls basketball team with three straight losses after hitting four wins for the season.
On Dec. 20, SHS beat Desert View High School, 49-37, to take their fourth win.
Sami Johnson led the Mustangs with 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals. Alessandra Segundo added another 11 points and eight rebounds.
Charity Elam had eight points and 10 rebounds. Alize Grijalva and Hannah Twitchel scored seven points each.
On Jan. 6, SHS came up short losing, 27-57, against Rio Rico High School.
Johnson once again led the Mustangs with eight points and 11 rebounds. Twitchell scored seven points and Segundo chipped in with six points and seven rebounds.
The SHS girls basketball team led the match against Marana High School but walked away with a 44-35 loss on Jan. 8.
SHS controlled the scoreboard until the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter when Marana got their first lead of the game and pulled away for the victory. Alessandra Segundo led the Mustangs with 17 points and six rebounds as they saw their fourth-quarter lead get away from them. Charity Elam added seven points and six rebounds in the defeat.
On Friday, SHS took on Empire High School but came up shy and lost the match, 39-42. Claudia Martinez led the Mustangs in a back-and-forth contest with 10 points and nine rebounds. Elam and Johnson added another nine points each, while Emery Peru put six points on the board.
WG wrestling
On Jan. 3-4, Walden Grove traveled to Prescott for the Mile High Challenge wrestling tournament, finishing 24th out of 38 teams but pulled two wins in regular matches Jan. 8.
Owen Berry, 138 lbs, finished the tournament in second place.
On Jan. 8, Walden Grove went to Rio Rico to take on Sahuarita High School and Rio Rico High School.
Walden Grove beat SHS, 45-33, and Rio Rico, 63-18.