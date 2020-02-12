The Sahuarita High School girls soccer team defeated No. 9 Paradise Honors Tuesday night 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals to take on American Leadership Academy Saturday at 2 p.m. in Queen Creek.
SHS girls soccer team heading to quarterfinals
