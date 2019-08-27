Due to a press-inserter issue, the Sahuarita Sun will be delivered starting Wednesday evening through Thursday. Sprouts and Safeway inserts will be available at the Sahuarita Sun office Wednesday morning.
The Green Valley News is not affected.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Due to a press-inserter issue, the Sahuarita Sun will be delivered starting Wednesday evening through Thursday. Sprouts and Safeway inserts will be available at the Sahuarita Sun office Wednesday morning.
The Green Valley News is not affected.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.