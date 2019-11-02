Friday night’s 61-8 Mustang win over Tanque Verde was a bittersweet moment for players, coaches and fans. Few if any had any doubts about the game’s outcome prior to game time. Tanque Verde was winless while Sahuarita had compiled a competitive 4-5 season record, and it took the Mustangs no time at all to establish their dominance.
Junior Tanner-James Friend took the opening kickoff and ripped through the Hawks’ defenders for 70 yards and the early 8-0 with successful PAT.
After a Tanque Verde ‘three and out,’ senior Michael Molio’o would use a pair of runs, one for 35 yards and the second run a 15-yard scoring run to move the SHS edge to 14-0.
At this point head Coach Don Watt and the Mustang coaching staff started inserting younger players into the game to get experience and a chance to play with some of the out-going seniors. Watt left his seniors in so the could enjoy playing their final game.
At the point Watt said, “I want us to win with class, or not at all.”
SHS would build a 49-0 led by the latter part of the second quarter. Tanque Verde would manage their only score of the game on a six-play, 70-yard drive. At which point even the Mustangs' fans cheered the Hawks' effort. 49-8 with successful PAT.
As the final seconds of the first half ticked down Watt let one of his players have a little fun. Three-year starting center and defensive lineman senior RJ Ahumada lined up in the offensive backfield. Ahumada took the ball and churned his way through the Tanque Verde defense for 21 yards, much to the delight of the Mustang sidelines and their fans.
The majority of the second half was played with a running clock. Seniors and underclassmen played out the remainder of the game just for the joy of playing the game, final score 61-8.
Following the game, the joy of the game, came face-to-face with the fact that this would be the last time many on the field would ever wear the Mustang uniform again.
The Mustangs finished the year ranked 25th in the state, thus making them ineligible for post-season action.
The seniors were up front as the team faced the home side bleachers and sang the Mustang Fight Song, for many the final time.
Smiles and teary eyes were found on the faces of players and even the coaches. As each coach in turn addressed the team in the post-game huddle it was common to see each coach have to pause to regain composure before completing their remarks.