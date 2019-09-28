The Mustangs left San Tan Friday night with a 28-26 win that moved them to 3-2 at the midway point of the 2019 season. It took a determined goal line stand on a San Tan two-point conversion in the final seconds to secure the win.
San Tan scored first and took a six point lead early. On the next series Sahuarita struck back when senior Bryce Williams slashed and dashed through the Sabercat defense for 72 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. The score was 8-6 with a successful two-point conversion.
Junior Anthony Giarraputo extended the Mustang lead 14-6, following an interception of a San Tan pass by Tanner-James Friend. Freshman Brady Radovich wrapped up Mustang scoring in the first half with a four-yard carry, 20-6.
Aided by numerous penalties on the Mustangs, San Tan started to chip away at the SHS lead.
Sahuarita was flagged 17 times, costing the Mustangs 155 yards. The flags cost them several touchdowns and on numerous occasions the penalties helped San Tan shorten the field, leading to San Tan tying the score at the mid-way point of the fourth quarter, 20-20.
The Mustangs regained the lead with tough runs by Michael Molio’o and capped off with a 14-yard run by Cristian Gonzales. 28-20.
In the final minute of the game San Tan was posed to tie it up again. The Mustang defense rose to the occasion and stopped the Sabercats short on the two- point conversion, final score 28-26.
The Mustangs have one more road trip ahead of them this week, as they will travel to Safford Friday and start region 3A South competition. The Bulldogs are 3-2 as well, defeating Florence Friday night, 40-0. This game will match No. 1 versus No. 2. At the present time, Safford is ranked number one in the region and the Mustangs hold the number two spot.
For more photos, game story, and stats see Wednesday's Sahuarita Sun.