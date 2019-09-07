The Sahuarita Mustangs rebounded from their season opening loss to Santa Cruz Valley with a dominating 53-14 win over the Palo Verde Titans Friday night.
The Mustangs controlled both sides of the lines of scrimmage. The defense shut down the Palo Verde running game. The Titans had minus one-yard rushing the ball, they did however manage 165 yards in the air.
Sahuarita’s outstanding offensive line play was key in the 449 yards of total yards gained, 319 yards on the ground and 130 through the air.
Following the game, in the post-game team huddle quarterback Orlando Williams thanked and commended the offensive line.
“Great job, O line, not one time on a pass play did I ever touch the ground tonight,” he said.
Senior Bryce Williams led the Mustang offensive attack scoring four touchdowns. Williams racked up 141 yards on offense, running for 96 yards and another 45 yards receiving, with 25 more special team yards.
Friday night the Mustang ground game was a case of the “old and the new”. If not, “old and new” than “the familiar and the fresh.” Joining seniors Bryce Williams and Cristian Gonzales was freshman Brady Radovich, who scored twice as he picked up 119 yards on 18 carries.
Junior Tanner-James Friend scored twice on catches of 41 and another of two yards.
The Mustang now start a series of four road games, including this Friday in Coolidge. They return home on October 11 to host Pusch Ridge.
