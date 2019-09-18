The Sahuarita High School golf team split its two matches last week. The Mustangs traveled to Douglas High School on Sept. 9 and defeated the Bulldogs, 190-200.
Kaden Boyter led the team with an even par 35 while Handler Harris chipped in with a 45. The squad lost its final home match at the Country Club of Green Valley to a tough Nogales team, 181-198. Boyter again was low score for Sahuarita with a 40, Chandler Harris, Collin Waldron and Dylan Housley came in with scores of 51, 52, and 55, respectively.