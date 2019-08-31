Walden Grove High School started its season off with a 56-0 revenge win against Flowing Wells High School.
Last season the Red Wolves lost to the Caballeros by a single point.
This season turned into a one-sided war with Walden Grove taking control the whole time.
The first half saw seven touchdowns while the second half only saw one. The mercy rule was enforced.
"We can't lose our composure in the second half," head coach Corey Noble said during a post game meeting with the players.
Senior Jordan Lopez caught three touchdowns with his brother Alex Lopez throwing four.
The eighth touchdown came from a pick-six by senior William Fortin during the end of the first half.
"It felt amazing. I've done it in practice before so I just brought it to the game," Fortin said.
The Red Wolves will stay at home next week when they face Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at 7 p.m.