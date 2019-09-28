The Walden Grove Red Wolves ended Friday night with a 49-6 win against the Glendale Cardinals and the Glendale coaching staff was not pleased.
According to Walden Grove High School Athletic Director Barry Cromer, the Glendale coaches did not agree with some plays at the end of the game.
However, Walden Grove coach Corey Noble thought a good game of football was played.
"You did not win tonight, you won Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Noble told the team during his post-game huddle. "If we prepare like that every week we have the opportunity to win like that every week."
Senior Alex Lopez ended the night with 395 yards total while his twin Jordan Lopez ended the night with two interceptions and 146 yards.
This win comes after last week's win where junior Stephen Brower hurt his knee, ending his season.
"This game was definitely for him," Alex Lopez said.