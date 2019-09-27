A 22-year-old Tucson man was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his car into Sahuarita Lake early Friday, police said.
Police started receiving calls about 12:30 a.m. reporting a soaking-wet man knocking on doors asking for help because he had car problems.
The man, identified as Riley Johnson, apparently drove his vehicle down the boat launch and into the water at the north end of the 10-acre lake, police said. The car was fully submerged this morning and police were arranging to have it hauled out of the lake, which is 12 feet at its deepest point.
The man was cited and released, police said.
Police Chief John Noland said he is unaware of any incidents like this in the past.