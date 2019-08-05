With school starting today, residents will notice more Sahuarita police on the roadways this week.
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety grant to the department so officers can educate the public through contact and enforcement. The areas of focus for education and enforcement under this grant are bicycle and pedestrian traffic, school zone safety, and pedestrians in crosswalks. Officers will also be looking for speed and yielding/right of way violations.
SPD would like residents to pay special attention when driving and allow additional time in the morning and afternoon, as school zone traffic related to pick-up and drop offs can cause traffic delays.