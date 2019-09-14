Friday night’s 41-12 loss to the Coolidge Bears was not the start to a four away game series that the Sahuarita High School Mustangs wanted.
Going into Friday night’s game the Bears were 3-0, and they were 3-0 for good reason. The well-rounded Bears play well on both sides of the ball. On offense they pass the ball as well as they can run the ball. Defensively they have so far shown to be able to adjust and shutdown opponent’s offenses. Over four games the Bears have scored 163 points, and their defense has only allowed 36.
The Mustangs must now find a way to bounce back and prepare for away game No. 2 of their four-game away series. Next Saturday the Mustangs will travel to the American Leadership Academy in Ironwood for a neutral ground meeting with the Holbrook Roadrunners.
After Friday night’s loss, in the post-game huddle with the team, head coach Don Watt told the team, “I know this stings you all a bit. I wish I could take that sting away. But, I can’t. I wish we could win every game we play. But you don’t win all the time, not in football and not in life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”
Pointing to himself and then making an all encompassing sweep of his arm, taking in all of the team and the coaching staff he added, “We, we are a brotherhood. We need to focus and we can come back.”
Defensive coordinator Anthony Coronado then addressed the team.
“We have a lot of football left. Accepting the mistake, and being willing to fix the problem, that is how you grow. Growth is how you come back from your problems,” Coronado said. “This season is not over yet, keep your heads up and we can fix the problems.”
Following Saturday’s meeting with Holbrook, Sahuarita will again head north to face San Tan, then east to Safford to start Region 3A South competition. The Mustangs will have three home games: Pusch Ridge, Catalina and Sabino before ending the regular season at Tanque Verde.
The Mustangs are now 1-2 on the season.
After a 2-0 run at home, the Walden Grove Red Wolves traveled to Casa Grande to lose 33-21.
“We were talented enough and we had the right stuff,” head coach Corey Noble said. “We just didn’t play well enough as a team to get the win.”
The last time these teams met up, the two played at Walden Grove High School and the Red Wolves walked away with a win with 366 rushing yards.
Friday night, however, the Red Wolves only put up 169 rushing yards and 215 passing. While the team did rack up 76 more yards with passing, they also dropped 151 rushing yards from last year's game.
“Too many mistakes, not enough of a sense of urgency,” Noble said. “Too many negative plays from an execution and urgency standpoint to come away victorious."
The Red Wolves are slated to play Nogales High School in Nogales at 7 p.m. Friday.