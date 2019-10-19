Friday night the Sahuarita Mustangs added the exclamation point to week-long homecoming celebrations with a 51-6 win over the Catalina Trojans.
The win moves the Mustangs to 4-4 on the season, and 1-2 in Region 3A South competition with two games remaining.
Catalina, who is winless on the season, brought fewer than 20 players to town to meet the Mustangs. Realizing the disadvantage, head Coach Don Watt and the SHS coaching staff began removing starters from the lineup early, some as early as the first quarter.
At one-point Watt said, “This kind of game is hard for a coach. But all things given, it is good to see the smiles on our kids’ faces.” With two games remaining he said he wanted the team to keep executing properly, but at the same time he didn’t want to unduly take advantage of Catalina.
With Sabino, who is 6-2 and 3-0 in 3A South, coming to town Friday night Watt was facing a balancing act. He wanted to keep the team sharp but protect his starters. Giving younger players more playing time was the best option.
Many veteran players even got a chance to play in other positions. Senior quarterback Orlando Williams and others spent some time in the SHS defensive backfield and Bryce Williams, who is normally the holder on PAT got to switch spots. Much to his delight and that of his teammates and coaches, he split the uprights for a successful PAT kick.