For the first time in history, the Sahuarita High School Lady Mustangs have advanced to the 3A Conference Girls Soccer State Championship Game.
The No. 8 ranked SHS girls soccer team beat No. 5 ranked Trivium Prep, 4-0, Tuesday in Gilbert. They'll be playing No. 3 ranked Gilbert Christian at 5 p.m. Friday in Gilbert.
Rylee Arrington opened Tuesday night's match with a goal off a pass from Sam Wright.
In the second half, Wright scored twice and Arrington scored again. All three goals were assisted by Lina Bracamonte.
"The defense was again superb and Hayle Salcido stopped all nine shots on goal for the shutout victory," said Coach Jim Rawlings.
SHS advanced to the semifinals during the 2005-06 and the 2012-13 seasons but failed to win, Rawlings said.
The Walden Grove girls soccer team lost to No. 1 ranked Prescott Tuesday night.
They lost 3-2 with a late goal in the second overtime period. Meredith Scott and Taylor Lansky each scored.